BREAKING: Canada freezes handgun ownership

Tue, 31 May 2022 06:14 AM
EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil
European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine.
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:36 AM
Canada freezes handgun ownership
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States, reports AFP.