BREAKING: Canada freezes handgun ownership

Updated on May 31, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

  • Tue, 31 May 2022 06:14 AM

    EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

    European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine.

  • Tue, 31 May 2022 05:36 AM

    Canada freezes handgun ownership

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States, reports AFP.

