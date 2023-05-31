LIVE: PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 10:33 AM
Watch | Heavy security deployed near India Gate area
Heavy security deployed near India Gate area. Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police along with Riot Control Vehicle present at the spot.
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 10:31 AM
India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222
A single-day rise of 310 fresh coronavirus cases was reported in India while the active cases decreased to 4,222, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 09:17 AM
NIA raids 25 places in Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar in Phulwarisharif PFI case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwarisharif case.
The raids were still underway at the premises of suspects linked to the conspiracy which pertains to the involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had assembled for that purpose in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna.
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 09:07 AM
PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer today covering all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:26 AM
'If you sat Modiji down next to God, PM would explain things': Rahul Gandhi in US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an address in the United States on Wednesday said India is being run by a group of people who are 'absolutely convinced' that they know everything. They could sit down with God and explain things, Rahul Gandhi said adding that the prime minister is 'one such specimen'.
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 08:10 AM
Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in California
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:43 AM
Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban to be in students’ favour, says education minister
A day after academicians met Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over the hijab ban in educational institutes and changes to textbooks brought in by the former BJP government, state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said that the Congress government will take a “decision that will benefit all students”.
-
Wed, 31 May 2023 07:32 AM
Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR
Rain lashed parts of the national capital of Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.