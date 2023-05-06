Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla

india news
Updated on May 06, 2023 07:49 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 06 May 2023 07:49 AM

    11 trafficked girls rescued in Bengaluru, brought to Jharkhand's Ranchi

    Eleven girls trafficked from Jharkhand, who were rescued in Bengaluru, reached the eastern state's capital Ranchi on Friday, an official statement said.

    The minors belonging to the Paharia tribe, which is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), were brought to Ranchi via flight.

  • Sat, 06 May 2023 06:59 AM

    Manipur violence aftermath: Long queues in front of petrol pump in Imphal

  • Sat, 06 May 2023 06:12 AM

    Landslide near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; no casualties reported

    A massive landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday leading to a long jam in the area, police said.

  • Sat, 06 May 2023 05:53 AM

    Two encounters underway in J&K's Rajouri, Baramulla

    Two separate encounters are underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla on Saturday.

Topics
breaking news top news latest news india news
