BREAKING: Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours

India News / Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours
Live

Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours

india news
Updated on May 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

  • Sun, 07 May 2023 06:22 AM

    "I have not threatened anyone...": BJP leader on hatching plot to kill Kharge

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manikanta Rathod on Saturday termed the allegations made by the Congress as "false" after the grand old party alleged that a plot is being hatched to murder their party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family.

    While talking to reporters, Rathod said, "I was very surprised. Congress is scared of losing the election. So that's why they're making such false allegations. I have registered a complaint against Congress."

  • Sun, 07 May 2023 05:42 AM

    Curfew partially relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur for few hours

    The Government of Manipur will partially relax the curfew from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items.

    The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, a notification stated.

Topics
breaking news top news latest news
