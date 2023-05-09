LIVE: Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:37 AM
One killed, four wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Medics said one person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza before dawn on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:34 AM
Worker killed at Amazon warehouse in US' Fort Wayne
A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said, reported AP.
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:25 AM
Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting
Texas officials identify victims killed in Dallas-area mall shooting including 3-year-old boy, 2 grade-school girls, reports AP.