Live
LIVE: Elon Musk says former US President Trump will be reinstated on Twitter
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:47 AM IST
- Breaking news, November 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 06:47 AM
Elon Musk says former US President Trump will be reinstated on Twitter
Elon Musk says Former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter after he held a poll regarding bringing him back on the social media platform.
-
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 05:50 AM
Ex-navy non-commissioned officer's upper-body parts wrapped in plastic found in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
Decomposed upper-body parts of an ex-navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000 were found wrapped in plastic in pond in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, police official said, reported ANI.