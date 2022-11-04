Live
Breaking: Noida schools begin online classes due to severe air pollution
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 05:54 AM
Air pollution: Noida schools begin online classes
All schools are holding online classes mandatorily today onwards for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution.
Schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible. "All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read a notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh.
