Breaking: Noida schools begin online classes due to severe air pollution

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Fri, 04 Nov 2022 05:54 AM

    Air pollution: Noida schools begin online classes

    All schools are holding online classes mandatorily today onwards for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution.

    Schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible. "All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read a notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh.

