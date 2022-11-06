Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Breaking: As AQI worsens, entry of non-essential vehicles banned in Delhi NCR

india news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 07:13 AM IST
  • Sun, 06 Nov 2022 07:12 AM

    Delhi AQI improves slightly, still ‘very poor’

    Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.

    Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Very Poor' category at 339.

  • Sun, 06 Nov 2022 06:33 AM

    Air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars banned in Delhi NCR

    Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders. The order comes into effect today.

    The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi from the Noida border will also be banned.

