BREAKING- NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 07:25 AM
China reports 8,335 new COVID cases for Nov 8 vs 7,691 a day earlier
China reported 8,335 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 8, of which 1,346 were symptomatic and 6,989 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
That is compared with 7,691 new cases a day earlier – 890 symptomatic and 6,801 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:00 AM
NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather
NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast.
Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September.
The rocket was moved back to the launch pad last week, and NASA was aiming for a launch attempt early Monday.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:54 AM
UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations
The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote for Monday on a resolution that would call for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations.