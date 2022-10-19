Live
Breaking: Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist say J&K Police
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Oct 19, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist: J&K Police
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday informed that “Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist”, reported ANI.
Mahua Moitra raises 3 questions on Bilkis Bano case: Why parole of 4 years?
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:50 AM IST
The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the 11 convicts completed their 14 years in prison. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said each of them got ‘ridiculously high’ parole of 4 years making their jail term of only 10 years.
Tharoor or Kharge? Cong to get new prez today, first non-Gandhi chief in 24 yrs
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:33 AM IST
The counting of votes will begin at 10am at the party's headquarters in the national capital, and the veteran Kharge all set to emerge victorious.
Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The clash broke out between 600-odd farmers supported by TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party and YSRCP workers in Rajahmundry town on Tuesday
Thoothukudi firing probe: Report calls for action against police and district officials
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST
The commissions noted that two groups were to protest on 22 May to coincide with the 100th day of their protest against Sterlite expanding its operations
Judge met Chhattisgarh CM days before bail to accused in NAN scam: ED
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST
A Chhattisgarh high court judge met the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel few days before the bail was granted to some of the prime accused in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN or public distribution corporation) scam, the ED claimed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
AIADMK MLAs spar with Speaker over OPS’ seat; evicted from TN Assembly
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST
After being evicted, EPS spoke to reporters outside the Assembly, blaming the Speaker for not accepting a decision taken by the majority of the AIADMK to replace OPS with Udayakumar.
Nandi idol at Shiva temple vandalised in Andhra Pradesh dist
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Police are also examining the CCTV footage in the area, Garg said. “The idol has been seized and it has being sent for forensic analysis,” she said.
Governor’s role limited in federal structure: Kerala CM
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST
The governor had removed 15 members of the Kerala University senate on Saturday for failing to nominate a member to the selection committee for appointing the next vice- chancellor.
TN assembly adopts resolution against Hindi imposition, blames BJP of using ‘language for power’
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST
The opposition AIADMK, led by former chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, and BJP MLAs staged a walkout ahead of assembly proceedings
International Solar Alliance to discuss climate financing at COP27
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST
The International Solar Alliance will raise the issue of climate finance for energy transition and energy access in developing countries at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt between November 6 and 18, ISA co-President and Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh said.
Police detain 130 protesters demanding removal of toll booth in Mangaluru
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST
At least 130 people were detained by Mangaluru police on Tuesday during a protest demanding the removal of the Surathkal toll gate on the outskirts of the city
Congress warns of ‘SayCM’ campaign against K’taka govt
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Bengaluru The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday warned the ruling BJP saying it will launch a ‘SayCM’ campaign after the ‘PayCM’ drive, over the failure to respond to the questions raised by it regarding the government’s functioning
Aryan Khan case: Probe flags irregularities by Wankhede’s team
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:02 AM IST
Deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh, chief vigilance officer of the bureau, said a 3,000-page internal vigilance report has been submitted to NCB director general Satya Narayan Pradhan.
Kerala rabies deaths not due to ineffective vaccines: Govt panel
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:25 AM IST