Home / India News / Breaking: Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist say J&K Police
Live

Breaking: Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist say J&K Police

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Breaking news today October 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2022 05:55 AM IST

    Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist: J&K Police

    The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday informed that “Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist”, reported ANI. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking: Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist say J&K Police

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Breaking news today October 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Mahua Moitra raises 3 questions on Bilkis Bano case: Why parole of 4 years?

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:50 AM IST

The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the 11 convicts completed their 14 years in prison. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said each of them got ‘ridiculously high’ parole of 4 years making their jail term of only 10 years.

Mahua Moitra said it's in black and white for all to see who ordered the remission of the Bilkis Bano rapists and how.&nbsp;(PTI)
Mahua Moitra said it's in black and white for all to see who ordered the remission of the Bilkis Bano rapists and how. (PTI)

Tharoor or Kharge? Cong to get new prez today, first non-Gandhi chief in 24 yrs

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:33 AM IST

The counting of votes will begin at 10am at the party's headquarters in the national capital, and the veteran Kharge all set to emerge victorious.

Congress presidential candidates Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R) cast their votes in Kerala and Karnataka, respectively.
Congress presidential candidates Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R) cast their votes in Kerala and Karnataka, respectively.

Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The clash broke out between 600-odd farmers supported by TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party and YSRCP workers in Rajahmundry town on Tuesday

Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town
Maha Padayatra turns violent in Andhra town

Thoothukudi firing probe: Report calls for action against police and district officials

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The commissions noted that two groups were to protest on 22 May to coincide with the 100th day of their protest against Sterlite expanding its operations

The committee was constituted to probe the cases and circumstances leading to the police opening fire on 22 May 2018 which resulted in the death of 13 anti-Sterlite protestors and injured hundreds in Thoothukudi. (Hindustan Times)
The committee was constituted to probe the cases and circumstances leading to the police opening fire on 22 May 2018 which resulted in the death of 13 anti-Sterlite protestors and injured hundreds in Thoothukudi. (Hindustan Times)

Judge met Chhattisgarh CM days before bail to accused in NAN scam: ED

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST

A Chhattisgarh high court judge met the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel few days before the bail was granted to some of the prime accused in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN or public distribution corporation) scam, the ED claimed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)

AIADMK MLAs spar with Speaker over OPS’ seat; evicted from TN Assembly

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST

After being evicted, EPS spoke to reporters outside the Assembly, blaming the Speaker for not accepting a decision taken by the majority of the AIADMK to replace OPS with Udayakumar.

The EPS faction had wanted the Speaker to accept their removal of OPS and replace him with R B Udhayakumar, their choice as the new deputy leader of opposition (PTI)
The EPS faction had wanted the Speaker to accept their removal of OPS and replace him with R B Udhayakumar, their choice as the new deputy leader of opposition (PTI)

Nandi idol at Shiva temple vandalised in Andhra Pradesh dist

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Police are also examining the CCTV footage in the area, Garg said. “The idol has been seized and it has being sent for forensic analysis,” she said.

The idol at the temple in Kanaparthi village of N G Pandu block was erected in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shiva. (HT Photo)
The idol at the temple in Kanaparthi village of N G Pandu block was erected in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shiva. (HT Photo)

Governor’s role limited in federal structure: Kerala CM

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:36 AM IST

The governor had removed 15 members of the Kerala University senate on Saturday for failing to nominate a member to the selection committee for appointing the next vice- chancellor.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

TN assembly adopts resolution against Hindi imposition, blames BJP of using ‘language for power’

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The opposition AIADMK, led by former chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, and BJP MLAs staged a walkout ahead of assembly proceedings

The resolution comes in the backdrop of outrage among several states over a report by the parliamentary committee on official languages that allegedly recommends that India’s scheduled languages, including Hindi , get priority in public offices, higher education institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and in local courts (but not high courts) (ANI)
The resolution comes in the backdrop of outrage among several states over a report by the parliamentary committee on official languages that allegedly recommends that India’s scheduled languages, including Hindi , get priority in public offices, higher education institutions such as IITs and IIMs, and in local courts (but not high courts) (ANI)

International Solar Alliance to discuss climate financing at COP27

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The International Solar Alliance will raise the issue of climate finance for energy transition and energy access in developing countries at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt between November 6 and 18, ISA co-President and Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh said.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh. (HT file)
Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh. (HT file)

Police detain 130 protesters demanding removal of toll booth in Mangaluru

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST

At least 130 people were detained by Mangaluru police on Tuesday during a protest demanding the removal of the Surathkal toll gate on the outskirts of the city

The protest was organised by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, an outfit opposed to the operation of the toll gate at Surathkal. (HT Photo)
The protest was organised by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, an outfit opposed to the operation of the toll gate at Surathkal. (HT Photo)

Congress warns of ‘SayCM’ campaign against K’taka govt

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Bengaluru The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday warned the ruling BJP saying it will launch a ‘SayCM’ campaign after the ‘PayCM’ drive, over the failure to respond to the questions raised by it regarding the government’s functioning

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Aryan Khan case: Probe flags irregularities by Wankhede’s team

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:02 AM IST

Deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh, chief vigilance officer of the bureau, said a 3,000-page internal vigilance report has been submitted to NCB director general Satya Narayan Pradhan.

Mumbai, Oct 08 (ANI): (File Photo) A glimpse of Interior designer Gauri Khan with her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan and her children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram khan on her 52nd birthday celebration. (ANI Photo) (Gauri Khan Twitter)
Mumbai, Oct 08 (ANI): (File Photo) A glimpse of Interior designer Gauri Khan with her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan and her children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram khan on her 52nd birthday celebration. (ANI Photo) (Gauri Khan Twitter)

Kerala rabies deaths not due to ineffective vaccines: Govt panel

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The deaths in Kerala due to rabies were not because of ineffective vaccines but improper and delayed treatment, an expert panel constituted by the central government to investigate the deaths has found.

A dog being vaccinated against rabies in Kochi. (PTI)
A dog being vaccinated against rabies in Kochi. (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out