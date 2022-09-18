Live
Breaking: President Murmu reaches London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 06:29 AM
President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
