BREAKING: Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral Ministerial meet
- Breaking news September 20, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 05:44 AM
Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral Ministerial meet; exchanges ideas
s part of his diplomatic meetings in the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a trilateral Ministerial meeting of India-UAE-France with his counterparts and exchanged ideas between the strategic partners.
In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "A productive first trilateral Ministerial meeting of India-UAE-France. Active exchange of ideas between strategic partners and UNSC members. Thank UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for hosting France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and me."