Boundary wall collapses in Noida's Jal Vayu Vihar society, 4 dead

Updated on Sep 20, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Officials said a total of 13 people were carrying out drain cleaning work adjacent to the wall when it collapsed around 10.15am

Those who died belonged to Badaun district of UP. (HT Photo | Sunil Ghosh)
ByAshni Dhaor

In a tragic incident, four people died while nine were rescued after a boundary wall of a residential township in Sector 21, Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Officials said a total of 13 people were carrying out drain cleaning work adjacent to the wall when it collapsed around 10:15am.

The boundary wall is of Jal Vayur Vihar residential township where drain cleaning work was being carried out by workers hired by the Noida Authority, said officials.

According to police, the incident was reported on Tuesday morning.

“Around 10:15am, information was received that the boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21 has collapsed. 13 labourers were feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations were immediately initiated and nine people were rescued while four others had died,” said Rajneesh Verma, ACP-1, Noida.

Those who died belonged to Badaun district of UP.

According to officials of Noida Authority, the wall was constructed by Jal Vayu Vihar Sahkari Avas Samiti.

“The wall was constructed by the residents’ association around 25-30 years back,” said an official of Noida Authority.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

