In UP, wall collapse leaves family of three dead in Deoria

Three members of a family were killed after an old house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria - about 300 km from state capital of Lucknow - at around 3 am on Monday. The roof of the two-storey building at the Ansari Road had collapsed, trapping the family, officials said.

Briefing the media on the incident, area Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saurabh Singh said that the building was reportedly made many years ago and therefore was vulnerable and decayed. The man identified as Dilip - along with his wife and daughter - were found dead during search and rescue operations by the district administration, police department, and fire service, news agency ANI reported.

A similar incident was reported from Amethi on Sunday when a woman was killed after a wall of her ‘katcha’ house collapsed following heavy rains.

The state has witnessed several casualties due to wall collapse in the past few days owing to incessant rainfall. In the capital city Lucknow, nine people - including three children - were killed when the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the city on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of those who died adding that the families affected would be given relief from the emergency fund.