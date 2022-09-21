BREAKING- 'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US
- Breaking news September 21, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 06:22 AM
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
A man was taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, local media said.
-
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 06:07 AM
Twitter to depose Elon Musk in Delaware on Sept 26-27
Twitter Inc will question Elon Musk under oath in Delaware next week as part of the litigation in the billionaire's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
-
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 05:36 AM
'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US
There will be increased consequences if Russia were to annex parts of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, as Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions planned to hold referendums on joining Russia.
"We have made clear that there will be increased consequences. We have ... a number of tools," the official said.