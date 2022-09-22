Home / India News / Breaking: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says at UNGA
Breaking: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says at UNGA

india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 05:39 AM IST

Breaking news today September 22, 2022:

Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 22, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    PM Modi’s practical attitude has key role in transforming US ties: Jaishankar

    It has taken a “lot of effort” to overcome the “wariness… suspicion and caution” of the past when it comes to the relationship with the United States (US), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s background, lack of “ideological baggage” and practical attitude has played a key role, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Read more

  • Sep 22, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says at UNGA

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is not serious about ending the war in his country, which will soon enter the eighth month. Read more

Owaisi hits out at UP govt over survey of madrasas in Kanpur: ‘A conspiracy…’

india news
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 06:18 AM IST

The survey of madrasas in Kanpur started on Tuesday. According to an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the survey will be based on 12 aspects.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
India slams Pakistan on minority rights: ‘Ironic that Islamabad even raises it’

india news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 06:02 AM IST

Slamming Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments on "Islamophobia in India", India's joint secretary at the UN Srinivas Gotru said, "For a country that has even stopped publishing its data to hide its shameful record, it is amazing that they have even brought up the subject.

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Cabinet approves second tranche of PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of solar modules

india news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:37 AM IST

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the second tranche of the Performance Linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules in India, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced in a press briefing

BySweta Goswami
Alert after dam gate opens due to ‘snag’ in Kerala

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:56 PM IST

Security officials camping in the area noticed the snag at 2 am and immediately alerted officials of the two districts who took immediate measures to shift people in low-lying areas and issued an alert.

ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Row as Jagan renames NTR health varsity after his father

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The state legislative assembly passed a bill changing the name of NTR University of Health Sciences to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences by a voice vote, opposing which the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) created a ruckus in the House and 17of its members were suspended for the entire day.

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Centre prepares draft bill that aims to replace Telegraph act

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The Union government late on Wednesday uploaded a new draft of the telecommunications bill, a law that is meant to replace the colonial era Telegraph act of 1885, which has hitherto been the main law regulating telecommunications in the country.

ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
17 from Tamil Nadu trapped in Myanmar: Stalin seeks PM’s help

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:53 PM IST

A senior official from the department of rehabilitation and welfare of non-resident Tamils told HT on the condition of anonymity that they have tracked down one family from the state who had sent their son to Dubai for work.

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
TTD unveils app to help pilgrims overcome language problem

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:52 PM IST

TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, who had the trial run of the new QR code facility at his camp office on Wednesday, said pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and speaking in different languages won’t have to struggle to get any information about the facilities being offered on the holy hills.

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Govt taking away IT panel from Congress, Adhir tells Speaker

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:51 PM IST

The chairmanship of Parliament’s Information and Technology (IT) standing committee is being taken away from the Congress, party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has alleged in a letter to Speaker Om Birla

BySaubhadra Chatterji
3 killed as fire breaks out in Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit, say police

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:51 PM IST

The incident happened at Rangachari Street in Chittoor town at around 11.30 pm. The bodies of Bhaskar Naidu (65) and Dilli Babu (35) and another employee Balaji (25) were recovered on Wednesday morning, Chittoor Town-II police inspector C Yatindra told HT.

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
National logistics policy gets Cabinet approval

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:50 PM IST

The prime minister had on September 18 announced the policy that will cut across sectors and will complement the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, a multi-modal connectivity infrastructure development programme.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Governor reduced to a tool in hands of RSS, says Kerala CM

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:50 PM IST

He said Khan’s press conference at Raj Bhawan on Monday was unprecedented and uncalled for and he used the opportunity to make sweeping political statements and hail the ideology of the RSS and put the Kerala government in bad light.

ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Left, BJP take shots at Cong over Savarkar pic in its rally poster

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The banner was put up in Aluva by the party trade union wing Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). Congress workers realised the goof up in the afternoon after the poster started doing rounds in social media and many BJP leaders welcomed it whole heartedly.

ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
BJP leader held for threatening DMK MP: Police

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:48 PM IST

While being taken to custody, Uthamaramasamy told reporters that how he was wrong when the DMK didn’t show spine to condemn Raja “insulted Hindus”.

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
