Breaking: Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 06:06 AM
Explosives attack in Colombia kills 8 cops
Explosives attack in Colombia kills eight police officials, says President Gustavo Petro, as reported by AFP.
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 06:01 AM
Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today
Film aficionados in Jammu and Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area today.
The multiplex, developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar had told PTI. The operations and management of the property will be looked after by INOX.