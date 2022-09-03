Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today
Live

Breaking: Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today

  • Breaking news today September 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 06:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 03 Sep 2022 06:06 AM

    Explosives attack in Colombia kills 8 cops

    Explosives attack in Colombia kills eight police officials, says President Gustavo Petro, as reported by AFP.

  • Sat, 03 Sep 2022 06:01 AM

    Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today

    Film aficionados in Jammu and Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area today.

    The multiplex, developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar had told PTI. The operations and management of the property will be looked after by INOX.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.