Live
Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35
Breaking news today September 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:44 AM
IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35
At least 35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso, West Africa reports AFP News Agency quoting Authorities.
Topics