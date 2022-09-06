Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35
Live

Breaking: IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35

Updated on Sep 06, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:44 AM

    IED blast in West Africa's Burkina Faso kills 35

    At least 35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso, West Africa reports AFP News Agency quoting Authorities.

Topics
breaking news
