BREAKING: Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade

Breaking news live updates July 21, 2022:
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

  • Thu, 21 Jul 2022 05:59 AM

    Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade

    US President Joe Biden plans to speak with President of China, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month amid simmering tensions between both countries over Taiwan and trade, reports Reuters.

