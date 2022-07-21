Live
BREAKING: Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade
Breaking news live updates July 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 05:59 AM
Biden to speak with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan, trade
US President Joe Biden plans to speak with President of China, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month amid simmering tensions between both countries over Taiwan and trade, reports Reuters.
Topics