Highlights: West Bengal mandates masks in public places again after 1,524 fresh Covid cases logged
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 11:42 PM
Bengal makes masks in public places mandatory again
West Bengal government on Thursday mandated the use of masks and sanitisers, and maintaining social distance in public places once again after as many as 1,524 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death were reported in 24 hours.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 10:23 PM
Falling rocks along Char Dham route kill 3 pilgrims, injure 12: Officials
Three pilgrims have died and a dozen received injuries due to falling rocks and boulders on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath route, disaster management officials in Uttarakhand said on Thursday.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 09:47 PM
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from 18th July
The monsoon session of parliament has been scheduled from July 18 to August 12 this year, a Lok Sabha communique said on Thursday.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 08:05 PM
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences over loss of lives of civilians & armed forces personnel
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 07:30 PM
Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case: NIA conducts search operation at 13 locations in Shivamogga district in Karnataka
National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at 13 locations in Shivamogga district in Karnataka in connection with the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case. The searches were conducted at places of four suspects and 10 arrested accused, ANI reported.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 07:13 PM
Udaipur murder accused produced in local court amid tight security
Udaipur murder accused produced in local court amid tight security.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:23 PM
ISRO's SPLV-C53 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched three satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Read more
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 05:07 PM
Udaipur tailor murder: Accused arrested to be present in court today
Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the accused in the brutal murder of a tailor (in Udaipur, Rajasthan), will be presented in a special NIA court in court today.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:25 PM
Udaipur tailor murder: Son demands security, death sentence for accused
The son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was hacked to death in broad daylight by two Muslim men on Tuesday, has appealed to the Rajasthan government to provide security for himself and his family. "My father was not provided security but we should be provided”, Yash was quoted by news agency ANI. Read full report here
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 04:00 PM
Udaipur murder: Ashok Gehlot holds meeting with officials over law and order situation in the state
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot holds meeting with officials of the state pertaining to the law and order situation over the Udaipur incident., ANI reported.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:55 PM
Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's strategic Snake Island
Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine's Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry and Ukraine's president's office said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:11 PM
Several explosions, gunfire heard near Afghan grand assembly in Kabul
Chaos erupts as several explosions, gunfire heard near Afghan grand assembly 'Loya Jirga' hall.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:32 PM
Manipur landslide: 7 killed, 19 rescued so far; rescue operations underway
Two persons were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district. So far 19 people have been rescued, and around 55 people were feared trapped under the debris, rescue operations are underway, according to agencies.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 02:20 PM
Watch: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:51 PM
Israeli Parliament dissolves, country to witness fifth election in under 4 years
Israeli Parliament dissolves, country to witness fifth election in under 4 years; Yair Lapid to takeover as caretaker PM, reports AP.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:39 PM
Fadnavis, Shinde to reach Raj Bhavan around 3.30pm to stake claim to form the government
Maharashtra crisis: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to reach Raj Bhavan at around 3.30pm to stake claim to form govt.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 01:08 PM
Delhi HC agrees to hear plea tomorrow a plea by Alt News co-founder challenging his arrest and custodial interrogation
Delhi High Court agrees to hear on Friday a plea by Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking site Alt News, challenging his arrest and custodial interrogation.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 12:32 PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde leaves Goa for Mumbai
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde leaves Goa for Mumbai, to meet Maharashtra Governor.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 11:55 AM
PM Modi inaugurates 'Raising & Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 11:38 AM
PM Modi attends ‘Udyami Bharat’ program
PM Narendra Modi attends ‘Udyami Bharat’ program at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 11:02 AM
IMD on monsoon across country
Southwest monsoon has further advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today: IMD
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 10:34 AM
Vijay Babu appears before probe officials for fourth straight day
Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before the probe officials for the fourth consecutive day in the Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 09:47 AM
Markets opening bell
Market opening bell: Sensex jumps 200 points, trades at 53,254; Nifty at 15,856.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 09:13 AM
India's active caseload crosses 1-lakh mark with 18,819 new Covid cases
India's active caseload crosses 1-lakh mark with 18,819 new Covid cases; 39 deaths in 24 hours.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 08:07 AM
Delhi receives rainfall in some parts
Delhi received rainfall in some parts of the capital on Thursday morning.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 07:24 AM
Taliban to meet US on releasing frozen Afghan funds after earthquake
The Taliban is set to meet the US on Thursday to discuss releasing frozen Afghanistan funds after last week's earthquake.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:40 AM
Amarnath Yatra commences today
Amarnath Yatra commences today with the first group of pilgrims en route to the holy cave.
-
Thu, 30 Jun 2022 06:02 AM
IMD issues ‘orange’ alert in Delhi, likely to receive rainfall
The IMD has predicted rainfall in the national capital on Thursday.