Breaking: 1 dead, 21 rescued after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, ANI cites official
Live

Breaking: 1 dead, 21 rescued after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, ANI cites official

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 05 Oct 2022 06:48 AM

  • Wed, 05 Oct 2022 05:32 AM

    1 dead, 21 rescued as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on: Report

    One person is reported to be dead after a bus – with more than 40 aboard – fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. Over 40 people – including children – were reportedly on the bus which fell into a 500-meter gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Twenty-one people have been rescued so far in the operations. Read more

