Breaking: 1 dead, 21 rescued after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, ANI cites official
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 06:48 AM
On Twitter deal revival, Elon Musk says buyout an accelerant to...| 10 points
Hours after it was revealed that billionaire Elon Musk has proposed to go ahead with his original Twitter buyout offer, in his first public remarks, he said that buying the social media platform would be an “accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. Read more
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 05:32 AM
1 dead, 21 rescued as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on: Report
One person is reported to be dead after a bus – with more than 40 aboard – fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. Over 40 people – including children – were reportedly on the bus which fell into a 500-meter gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Twenty-one people have been rescued so far in the operations. Read more