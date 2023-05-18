LIVE: US court approves extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused to India
Thu, 18 May 2023 08:25 AM
Several explosions reported in Ukraine's Kyiv
Ukraine's army reported several explosions in Kyiv and other parts of the country early Thursday morning, urging people to stay in bomb shelters.
"According to preliminary information, the fall of debris was recorded in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Data on victims and destruction are currently being verified," Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's civil and military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Thu, 18 May 2023 08:05 AM
PM Modi to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah today via video conferencing.
The ultra-modern semi-high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.
Thu, 18 May 2023 07:08 AM
Indian Navy's 'Batti Malv' ship visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port
Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visited Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port and participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera.
INS Batti Malv visited Trincomalee on May 16-17, where social initiatives included a beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session took place.
"Indian Navy ship Batti Malv visited Trincomale on 16-17 May. The Commanding Officer called on Commander Eastern Naval Area. Social initiatives included beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.
Thu, 18 May 2023 06:26 AM
Extradition of 26/11 attack accused has been approved by US court
A month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the US, a federal court agreed to New Delhi's request, through Washington, for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
In a major victory for India's fight in bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice, US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the District Court of the Central District of California issued a 48-page order on Wednesday, saying Rana "should be extradited to India" under the extradition treaty between India and the United States.
Thu, 18 May 2023 05:33 AM
Montana becomes first US State to ban TikTok
Montana on Wednesday became the first US state to ban TikTok, with the law set to take effect next year as debate escalates over the impact and security of the popular video app.
The prohibition signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte will serve as a legal test for a national ban of the Chinese-owned platform, something that lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling for.
"TikTok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana," said a copy of the freshly-minted law at the state website.
Thu, 18 May 2023 05:28 AM
Strong earthquake hits Guatemala, southern Mexico
A strong earthquake struck Guatemala on Wednesday, shaking the Central American nation and parts of Southern Mexico, though the quake's deep hypocenter of more than 150 miles underneath the earth's surface seems to have averted damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 252 kilometers (156.6 miles) and its epicenter was some 2 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Canilla, Guatemala.