LIVE: US court approves extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused to India

Updated on May 18, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
  • May 18, 2023 08:25 AM IST

    Several explosions reported in Ukraine's Kyiv

    Ukraine's army reported several explosions in Kyiv and other parts of the country early Thursday morning, urging people to stay in bomb shelters.

    "According to preliminary information, the fall of debris was recorded in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Data on victims and destruction are currently being verified," Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's civil and military administration, wrote on Telegram.

  • May 18, 2023 08:05 AM IST

    PM Modi to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah today via video conferencing.

    The ultra-modern semi-high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

    According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

  • May 18, 2023 07:08 AM IST

    Indian Navy's 'Batti Malv' ship visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

    Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visited Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port and participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with SLNS Ranadheera.

    INS Batti Malv visited Trincomalee on May 16-17, where social initiatives included a beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session took place.

    "Indian Navy ship Batti Malv visited Trincomale on 16-17 May. The Commanding Officer called on Commander Eastern Naval Area. Social initiatives included beach cleaning drive, interaction with school children and a yoga session," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.

  • May 18, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    Extradition of 26/11 attack accused has been approved by US court

    A month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the US, a federal court agreed to New Delhi's request, through Washington, for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

    In a major victory for India's fight in bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice, US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the District Court of the Central District of California issued a 48-page order on Wednesday, saying Rana "should be extradited to India" under the extradition treaty between India and the United States.

  • May 18, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    Montana becomes first US State to ban TikTok

    Montana on Wednesday became the first US state to ban TikTok, with the law set to take effect next year as debate escalates over the impact and security of the popular video app.

    The prohibition signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte will serve as a legal test for a national ban of the Chinese-owned platform, something that lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling for.

    "TikTok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana," said a copy of the freshly-minted law at the state website.

  • May 18, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    Strong earthquake hits Guatemala, southern Mexico

    A strong earthquake struck Guatemala on Wednesday, shaking the Central American nation and parts of Southern Mexico, though the quake's deep hypocenter of more than 150 miles underneath the earth's surface seems to have averted damage.

    The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 252 kilometers (156.6 miles) and its epicenter was some 2 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Canilla, Guatemala.

From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

Published on May 18, 2023 08:15 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper.

ByHT News Desk

Congress picks troubleshooter DK Shivakumar as Karnataka's deputy CM. 10 points

Updated on May 18, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Congress decided to offer the chief ministerial position to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on a rotational basis.

ByHT News Desk

Who is Congress veteran Siddaramaiah - Karnataka's CM-designate?

Updated on May 18, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Siddaramaiah has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, with DK Shivakumar as his deputy.

ByManjiri Chitre

US court approves extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Published on May 18, 2023 06:35 AM IST

On June 10, 2020, India filed a complaint seeking the provisional arrest of 62-year-old Rana with a view towards extradition.

PTI |

Siddaramaiah to take oath as Karnataka CM on May 20; Shivakumar to be his deputy

Updated on May 18, 2023 07:55 AM IST

The Congress has decided a rotational tenure of 2.5 years for both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Sunetra Choudhury | Written by Aryan Prakash

PM Modi to flag off Odisha's 1st Vande Bharat train today. Details here

Published on May 18, 2023 05:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off Odisha's first and West Bengal's second Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train from Puri at around 1 pm on Thursday.

ByManjiri Chitre

SC to monitor Manipur relief and rehabilitation measures

Updated on May 18, 2023 05:01 AM IST

It is for the apex court to ascertain that states “do not turn a blind eye” to law-and-order and all endeavours are made to foster confidence in people.

ByUtkarsh Anand

In Rajasthan, parties asked to avoid words derogatory towards specially abled

Updated on May 18, 2023 02:59 AM IST

Parties must instruct their leaders to refrain from using words that hurt sentiments of differently abled, state Specially Abled Commissioner’s Court said.

ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur:

NTA faces shortage of centres in J&K, Jharkhand amid surge in CUET applications

Updated on May 18, 2023 01:11 AM IST

According to NTA officials, nearly 1.5mn students have applied for the national common entrance test this year, as against around 990,000 students last year.

ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

Journalist, former navy commander held in espionage case

Updated on May 18, 2023 02:24 AM IST

Freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former navy commander Ashish Pathak have been booked under the Official Secrets Act.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:

Premises of Satya Pal Malik’s former staff among 12 places raided by CBI

Updated on May 18, 2023 02:57 AM IST

The raids were conducted in connection with CBI’s probe into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract of a hydel project in J&K.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi HC grants Wankhede interim relief for five days in Aryan bribery case

Updated on May 18, 2023 02:54 AM IST

Delhi HC granted interim relief to Sameer Wankhede after he was summoned by CBI in a bribery case linked to Aryan Khan drugs case.

ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

BRS will score a hat-trick in assembly polls: KCR

Updated on May 18, 2023 12:44 AM IST

KCR asked all the elected representatives and chief functionaries of the party to swing into action to galvanize the cadres to take 10 years of Telangana’s success story to the people

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Cabinet nod to 1.08 lakh crore kharif fertiliser subsidy

Updated on May 18, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The Union Cabinet Wednesday decided not to increase fertiliser rates and approved a crop-nutrient subsidy of ₹1.08 lakh crore for the June-September kharif or summer-sown season.

ByZia Haq, New Delhi
