Breaking: China reports one new Covid death amid surge in infections
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 06:46 AM
Mainland China reports one Covid death for Dec 29
China reported one new Covid-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 29, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 06:45 AM
PM Modi's mother passes away at 99
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning.