BREAKING highlights: Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter in Facebook post
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:15 PM
Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter
Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:52 PM
Biden says 'cooperating fully' with classified documents review
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, AFP reported.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:28 PM
Kanjhawala horror: Section 302 against accused; Delhi cops to be suspended, say sources
The ministry of home affairs (MHA), after receiving a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident case, has asked the Delhi Police to invoke Section 302 of the IPC against the accused persons and immediately suspend the cops deployed in three PCR vans and two police pickets, and conduct an enquiry on disciplinary action in a time frame manner, government officials said.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 08:25 PM
Kanjhawala horror: Centre suggests suspension of Delhi cops
Kanjhawala horror: Centre suggests suspension of Delhi cops deployed in PCRs, at police pickets.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 08:08 PM
Pune-bound Spicejet flight being checked at Delhi airport
Pune-bound Spicejet flight being checked at Delhi airport after call claims bomb on plane, reports ANI.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 06:59 PM
‘No security breach’: Police after youth runs to PM Modi's car in Hubballi
The Hubballi‑Dharwad Police denied that there was a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security cover during a roadshow on Thursday, ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Karnataka city.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 06:32 PM
Amit Shah holds review meet with 4 Cabinet ministers on Joshimath situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took stock of the situation in Joshimath where cracks have been witnessed in buildings and other structures, officials said.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 05:39 PM
Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December
Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in November: Govt data.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 05:08 PM
CBI raids premises of ex-Union finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in alleged corruption case
CBI says raids are underway against former union finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in Delhi and Jaipur in a corruption case.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 04:45 PM
Security breach during PM Modi roadshow in Karnataka
A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 04:31 PM
Authorities begin demolition of hotel Malari Inn in Joshimath
Authorities in Joshimath have started the process for the demolition of hotel Malari Inn - one of the two badly damaged hotels amid heavy police deployment.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 03:55 PM
PM Modi holds roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 03:38 PM
Joshimath crises: Demolition to soon begin for hotel Malari In
Authorities in Joshimath will soon begin the demolition of hotel Malari Inn - one of the two badly damaged hotels.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 03:21 PM
Mini bus skids off road in J-K, 15 injured
Fifteen pilgrims were injured when a mini bus skidded off the the road and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, PTI reported.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 03:12 PM
Avalanches strike Kashmir's Ganderbal; 1 dead, another feared missing
Two persons are feared dead in Sarbal, Ganderbal after a snow avalanche hit the region. Officials have so far recovered body of one person.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 02:48 PM
Bajrang Dal activist found dead in Netravati river in Karnataka
The body of a Bajrang Dal activist was found in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, PTI reported.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 02:38 PM
Kanjhawala horror: Delhi's Rohini court denies bail to accused Ashutosh
Delhi Rohini Court has denied bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in the Kanjhawala woman's dragging death case.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 02:19 PM
Centre says 18,600 toys seized pan-India from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies for lack of BIS quality mark
Centre has said that 18,600 toys were seized pan-India from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies, for lack of BIS quality mark.
Consumer protection regulator has issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for alleged sale of toys without BIS quality mark, PTI reported.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 01:56 PM
Union information and broadcasting ministry busts YouTube channels spreading fake news
Information and Broadcasting ministry cracks down on fake news peddling YouTube Channels. Busted channels are part of the fake news economy. The channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV Channels to mislead: PIB
(ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 01:31 PM
Sultanpuri case: Delhi court reserves bail plea of one accused
Delhi's Rohini court reserves order on bail plea of accused Ashutosh after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police & defence counsel. His counsel said accused wasn't in the car at the time of incident. Police said he mislead and harboured other accused persons. (ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 12:43 PM
AAP reverts to DIP for charging around ₹164 crore, demands ‘copies of ads'
AAP reverts to DIP Secretary saying, "at the outset, it is submitted that demand of approx ₹164 crores is arbitrary, perverse & contrary to facts & provisions of law & extant policies" and to "provide the copies of those ads whose cost you seek to recover from us".
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 12:27 PM
TN assembly unanimously adopts resolution to urge Centre regarding 'Sethusamudram Project'
Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously adopts a resolution urging the Union Government to continue the 'Sethusamudram Project' as it helps Tamil Nadu & India's economic growth. (ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:51 AM
Army chief talks about situation in northern borders
Situation is stable on northern borders but unpredictable. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels. We've enough reserves to deal with any contingency, Army chief General Manoj Pande said. (ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 11:24 AM
Sultanpuri horror: Forensic team from Gujarat visiting site, says Police
A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat is visiting Sultanpuri on the request of Harendra K Singh, DCP, Outer District to investigate the case: Delhi Police (ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 10:09 AM
Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Bidhannagar area
The fire broke out around 6 am in FB block market of Bidhannagar near Kolkata. 12 tenders reached the spot. It has been brought under control.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:55 AM
AAP asked to pay ₹163.62 crore spent on ads in violation of guidelines
The Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) has issued a notice to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the recovery of Rs163.62 crore spent on advertisements allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in 2015. It warned the AAP headquarters can also be sealed if the party does not deposit the money within 10 days. Read more
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:02 AM
PM Modi to launch MV Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise, on January 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off world's longest river cruise tomorrow in Varanasi. The cruise will trave around 3,200 km in 51 days, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 07:49 AM
Fog conditions improved significantly over northern India
Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar: IMD. (ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 07:26 AM
All flights across US grounded due to glitch in aviation agency's system
US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots & other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, US civil aviation regulator's website showed, reports Reuters. (ANI)
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 07:12 AM
Indian Air Force nabs UP man at Ambala air base
Security personnel of the Indian Air Force nabbed a 'suspicious' youth, trying to scale the 12-feet-high outer wall of the air base of Ambala, home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 06:15 AM
Two cancerous growths removed from US first lady Jill Biden: AFP reports
Doctors successfully removed two cancerous growths on the US first lady, Jill Biden, and she is now considered clear of danger, AFP cited a White House physician.
-
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 05:57 AM
WHO recommends not ising 2 Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that two cough syrups made by India's Marion Biotech should not be used for children, after the products were linked to 19 deaths in Uzbekistan. Read more