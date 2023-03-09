Home / India News / BREAKING: Actor Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66
BREAKING: Actor Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

india news
Updated on Mar 09, 2023 06:34 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Mar 09, 2023 06:24 AM IST

    Actor Satish Kaushik passes away

    Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, tweeted Anupam Kher. In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

  • Mar 09, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Nepal set to hold Presidential election today

    Nepal is set to vote for its new president today. The Election Commission on Wednesday announced preparations for the election to be complete and results expected at 7 PM (Local Time).

  • Mar 09, 2023 05:51 AM IST

    Mumbai crime branch arrests 5 in 12th board exam paper leak case

    Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 5 people including the principal of a college, two teachers from Ahmednagar district in connection with the 12th board exam paper leak case.

Updated on Mar 09, 2023 06:24 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

