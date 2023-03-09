BREAKING: Actor Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66
Mar 09, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, tweeted Anupam Kher. In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"
Mar 09, 2023 06:05 AM IST
Nepal set to hold Presidential election today
Nepal is set to vote for its new president today. The Election Commission on Wednesday announced preparations for the election to be complete and results expected at 7 PM (Local Time).
Mar 09, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Mumbai crime branch arrests 5 in 12th board exam paper leak case
Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 5 people including the principal of a college, two teachers from Ahmednagar district in connection with the 12th board exam paper leak case.