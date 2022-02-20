Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: Tripura bans political programmes on school premises
Live

Breaking News: Tripura bans political programmes on school premises

Breaking news updates February 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Breaking news updates February 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 20 Feb 2022 07:30 AM

    Tripura bans political programmes on school premises 

    Tripura's Education department has issued an order putting restrictions on political rallies,  and programmes on School premises during School hours, reports ANI. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.