Breaking News: Tripura bans political programmes on school premises
Breaking news updates February 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 07:30 AM
Tripura bans political programmes on school premises
Tripura's Education department has issued an order putting restrictions on political rallies, and programmes on School premises during School hours, reports ANI.
