Live
Breaking: Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway
Breaking news updates April 16, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Welcome to
hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 16, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Restoration work of derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express underway
Restoration work of the derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express is underway near Matunga Station in Mumbai. Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga stations till the restoration work continues.
Apr 16, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to visit Delhi today
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Delhi today and, later in the day, will participate in 'Ayodhya Parv-2022' organized by Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Raj Ghat.
Subscribe to our best newsletters
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our
Daily News Capsule newsletter.
The army is currently short of around 120,000 soldiers in the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre, with the deficiency growing at the rate of at least 5,000 men every month, HT learns.
Indian Army jawans stand guard at Zojila pass at the reopening of the pass on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway, in Ladakh.(Imran Nissar)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Conceived in 2020, the platform aims to standardise data across government sources and provide flexible analytics that make it easy for users to analyse information using multiple datasets, they said.
The portal is expected to be launched in May.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 07:29 AM IST
The CJI agreed that there has been a substantial increase in the number of pending cases due to various reasons.
File photo of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 07:25 AM IST
Breaking news updates April 16, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 07:41 AM IST
In a Facebook post, Khurshid said Muslims are hurt when their “children are attacked in pointless hate”, calling on the governments to give up the "policy of divide and rule at home”.
Khargone administration demolishing the properties of the accused in communal clashes during the Ram Navami procession.(ANI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:23 AM IST
He also warned people to “be watchful” against the “lurking” coronavirus disease.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Agra’s Sadar police station officials confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured. General secretary of the organising committee of Bhim Nagari Dharmendra Soni was among those injured.
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was on Friday attending the extended function of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on April 14, when strong winds started blowing amid light showers and the mast came crashing down. (SCREENGRAB.)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:03 AM IST
During his meeting in March, Stalin had apprised the Prime Minister about Tamil Nadu’s willingness to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to the Lankan Tamils
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to allow the state to ship essential commodities from the Thoothukudi port to Sri Lanka. (PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:35 AM IST
The political slugfest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Friday with TRS working president K T Rama Rao and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay indulging in a war of words over “injustice” done to the state by the Centre.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay during his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Friday. (HT photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:33 AM IST
A 43-year-old worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), was stabbed to death in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Friday.
Police suspect the murder in Kerala’s Palakkad was retaliatory attack to avenge the killing of RSS worker Shinjith allegedly by SDPI workers in November last year. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:30 AM IST
At least 15 schools in Bengaluru had received a bomb threat via email on Friday last week. According to police, The email was sent multiple times to schools on the IDs available on their website
Bengaluru: Police and parents outside a school, where the school authorities received a bomb hoax mail, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 8, 2022. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said seven schools in the city have received bomb threat through e-mail and police teams are at the spot conducting checks. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_08_2022_000135B) (PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:29 AM IST
The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), one of the leading research institutes in the country, has advised its employees to refrain from making “anti-government” statements on social media.
While TIFR director S Ramakrishnan refused to comment on the circular, registrar Anthony said it was a mere reminder of the existing rules.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 12:22 AM IST
The Opposition Congress on Friday reiterated its demand for action against former minister K S Eshwarappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act, saying his resignation from the cabinet was not sufficient
Bengaluru: Karnataka RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa submits his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI04_15_2022_000249B) (PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Belagavi-based Santosh Patil (37) was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. A purported suicide note he left behind also named Eshwarappa
Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa speaks to the media after submitting his resignation to with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday (ANI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Communal tension erupted on Sunday in Sendhwa in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession, resulting in a clash in which two-wheelers were set on fire.
In neighbouring MP’s Khargone, where around 52 houses and shops were demolished over four days after the communal clash on Ram Navami, some people alleged that they were targeted for being Muslim. (Representational)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 01:12 AM IST