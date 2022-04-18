Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: QUAD summit expected to be held on May 24 in Tokyo
BREAKING: QUAD summit expected to be held on May 24 in Tokyo

Updated on Apr 18, 2022 08:21 AM IST
  • Mon, 18 Apr 2022 08:21 AM

    Shanghai reported first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

    Shanghai reported the first deaths of its surging Covid-19 outbreak - three people died on Sunday, according to Shanghai’s municipal government.

  • Mon, 18 Apr 2022 07:31 AM

    QUAD summit expected to be held on May 24

    The QUAD summit is likely to be held in Tokyo on May 24, 2022. Reportedly, US president Joseph Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have converged on May 24 as the date for the QUAD meeting, the Australian foreign ministry wants to wait for the May 21 election results before confirming.

