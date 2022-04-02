Breaking news: 12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:39 AM
12 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city
At least 12 people were killed and 25 others were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Herat city on Friday.
"The death toll of the blast in PD 12 of Herat city has risen to 12, with 25 wounded, provincial health officials said, saying the explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing," a report by TOLO news said.
No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.