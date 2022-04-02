Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident

In a pile-up between three vehicles, actor-model Malaika Arora has reportedly sustained minor injuries. According to Khopoli police, she was taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment.

The police have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened. "The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said.

Picture of Malaika's car after accident.

Pictures of Malaika's car after accident.

Malaika's Range Rover was crushed between two touris. "We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said.

Malaika was at a fashion event on Saturday afternoon. She had been sharing pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories.

Malaika is a popular face of Bollywood, known for her special dance numbers such as Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnam and more. She also hosted a few talent shows such as India's Best Dancer, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and more.

She was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. They got divorced in 2017. Malaika is now dating Arjun Kapoor.

(by Raina Assainar)

