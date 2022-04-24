Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to visit J&K today, first trip after Article 370 removal
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 05:46 AM
Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchanged letters, away from the media glare, to avoid public attention, a Pakistan media report said. Read More
Sun, 24 Apr 2022 05:36 AM
PM Modi to launch ₹20k-cr projects today on first J&K trip after Article 370 removal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate development projects worth ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement ahead of his first visit to the Union territory since the effective nullification of Article 370 in 2019. Read More