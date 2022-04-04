Live
Breaking: Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise
Published on Apr 04, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:32 AM
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise a litre each, the 12th increase in less than 2 weeks, taking total hike to ₹8.40 a litre.