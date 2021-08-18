Breaking news: California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station
- Breaking News Updates August 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 06:30 AM
FM Jaishankar, Estonia counterpart exchange views on Afghan crisis
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Estonia counterpart Eva Maria Liimets and exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan.
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 06:15 AM
Iran to make efforts to stabilise Afghanistan: President Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that his country would make serious efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as the country's government fell on Sunday and the Taliban took over the control, a media report said.
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 05:48 AM
Delhi Riots: HC to hear former AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail pleas today
The Delhi high court is set to hear today the bail pleas of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the four separate instances of violence during the northeast Delhi riots in January last year.
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 05:40 AM
Haiti earthquake death count rises to 1,941: Officials
The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said Tuesday, as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe.
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 05:28 AM
Belur Math in Kolkata to re-open for public from today
Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, will be open for devotees and visitors for about five hours from today, a spokesman had said on August 11.
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 05:19 AM
UK plans to welcome thousands of Afghans in new refugee plan
Britain on Tuesday announced plans to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban during the first year of a new resettlement programme that will prioritise women, girls and religious and other minorities.
-
Wed, 18 Aug 2021 05:08 AM
California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station
California's attorney general said Tuesday that his office will conduct its own review of a transit officer's involvement in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Black man at a San Francisco Bay Area train station in 2009.