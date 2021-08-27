Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news updates: 3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news updates: 3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan

  Breaking News Updates August 27, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 07:26 AM

    Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day Tripura visit from today, set to launch slew of projects

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Tripura on Friday as part of a two-day tour to the state to inaugurate a number of developmental projects.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 07:15 AM

    Supreme Court lifts Joe Biden’s Covid-19 moratorium on evictions

    A divided US Supreme Court lifted the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions, ending protections for millions of people who have fallen behind on rent payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 07:03 AM

    Covid-19 cases in Brazil rise by 31,024, tally reaches over 20.67 million

    The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 31,024 to 20,676,561 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 06:43 AM

    Joe Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

    President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day's deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 06:28 AM

    Tropical Storm Ida on track to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

    Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 06:12 AM

    US flag to fly at half-mast until August 30 in honour of Kabul attack victims

    The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 05:41 AM

    US military's toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13: Pentagon

    The US Defense Department said Thursday that the number of American troops killed in the suicide bombings at Kabul airport rose by one to 13, and the number of wounded was 18.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 05:16 AM

    Over 100,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14: White House

    The United States has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, the eve of the Taliban's return to power, the White House said Thursday.

  • Fri, 27 Aug 2021 05:04 AM

    3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pakistan

    Three security personnel were killed and three others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday, Pakistani media reported citing a government official.

