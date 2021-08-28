Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh
Breaking news: PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh

  Breaking News Updates August 28, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:05 AM IST

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

  • Sat, 28 Aug 2021 05:05 AM

    PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

