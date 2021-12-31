Home / India News / Breaking news: Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688
Breaking news: Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688

Breaking news updates December 31, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 31, 2021 07:34 AM IST

    Mizoram reports 243 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 141,000

  • Dec 31, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP's 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala today

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shanti March’ in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, which comes days after the state witnessed the Ludhiana district court bombing and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Read more

  • Dec 31, 2021 06:18 AM IST

    Spain sees record surge in daily Covid cases at 161,688

    Daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Spain saw a record surge after 161,688 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. 

Afspa can still be repealed, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. There’s a rider

  • Afspa is in force in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur (excluding seven assembly constituencies in Imphal) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. It was withdrawn from Meghalaya in 2018.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said he was confident that with the right conditions, AFSPA could still be repealed.(HT File Photo)
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said he was confident that with the right conditions, AFSPA could still be repealed.(HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:00 AM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang, Shillong, Hindustan Times
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP's 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala today

The AAP said its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will lead the Shanti March on Friday and senior party leader Bhagwat Mann will also be present during the rally.
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann during a recent visit to Punjab.&nbsp;(HT file photo)
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann during a recent visit to Punjab. (HT file photo)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Sameer Wankhede's eventful NCB stint to end today. A look at his tenure

Sameer Wankhede's eventful tenure with the NCB is most notable for investigations into the alleged Bollywood drugs syndicate in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede&nbsp;(File Photo)
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede (File Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

india news

Red alert in 4 Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain, Chennai inundated

Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days and decrease thereafter.
People make their way through a street during a heavy rain shower in Chennai.(AFP File Photo)
People make their way through a street during a heavy rain shower in Chennai.(AFP File Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Chhattisgarh cops arrest seer in MP, row erupts

Abhijeet Dhananjay Saraag, also known as Kalicharan Maharaj, has been booked for sedition for allegedly derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi at an event in Raipur last week.
Abhijeet Dhananjay Saraag, alias Kalicharan Maharaj (Twitter)
Abhijeet Dhananjay Saraag, alias Kalicharan Maharaj (Twitter)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 04:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Raipur, Bhopal
india news

Omicron has spread in the community: Jain

At a press briefing, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said more than half the positive samples analysed are of the Omicron variant, according to the latest genome sequencing report. 
Satyendar Jain (File photo/ANI)
Satyendar Jain (File photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

‘Unhappy over long waits, restrictions’: Commuters vandalise buses in Delhi

According to the yellow alert under Grap, only 50% seating is allowed both Metro and public buses. No standing passengers are allowed. The restriction has severely limited the carrying capacity of the two modes of public transport.
People rush to board a DTC bus after Delhi government’s decision to run DTC buses with 50% capacity in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
People rush to board a DTC bus after Delhi government’s decision to run DTC buses with 50% capacity in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:01 AM IST
ByPankhuri Yadav, New Delhi
india news

Odisha bans all New Year’s Eve parties, imposes night curfew in urban areas

Odisha’s new guidelines to control Covid-19 spread, which will be in force till February 1, allowed political gatherings on the condition that not more than 100 people are present.
The Covid-related restrictions were imposed as five more cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed on Thursday, raising the total number of the new coronavirus variant to 14 in Odisha. (ANI)
The Covid-related restrictions were imposed as five more cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed on Thursday, raising the total number of the new coronavirus variant to 14 in Odisha. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 12:16 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Dec 31: What we know about the Omicron variant so far

Two studies, both released this week, confirmed the T Cell connection to the theory that Omicron is likely to lead to milder disease than Delta did.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByBinayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
india news

SIT meets soldiers in Nagaland firing case

The team, comprising six members, recorded the statements at the Rainforest Research Institute at Jorhat in Assam, said army officials familiar with the matter.
Nagas hold placards at a rally protesting the killings of 14 civilians this month in Nagaland. (Representative image/AP File)
Nagas hold placards at a rally protesting the killings of 14 civilians this month in Nagaland. (Representative image/AP File)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
india news

The year that was: BJP makes inroads, TRS takes on Centre in Telangana

The state politics witnessed a major turning point with the expulsion of state health minister Eatala Rajender from the KCR cabinet on May 1 on charges of land encroachments. Subsequently, Rajender quit the TRS and also his state assembly membership to join the BJP.
Following the defeat in the Huzurabad by-election, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao entered into a direct confrontation with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the latter’s alleged anti-farmer policies. (HT)
Following the defeat in the Huzurabad by-election, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao entered into a direct confrontation with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the latter’s alleged anti-farmer policies. (HT)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:08 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

14 cities in 8 states on govt’s Omicron watch

The Union government has written to eight states and UTs after cities in their territories recorded a sharp surge in new Covid-19 cases, which officials said is likely to be because of the Omicron variant.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 04:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Delays and virtual hearings, but rights and responses in focus

It was a defining moment for the Supreme Court this year as the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 pandemic put to test the efficiency of virtual court hearings and efficacy of courts as guardians of people’s fundamental rights
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas and Utkarsh Anand
india news

MBBS seat sale: Hurriyat leader among 9 charged

The Special Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police filed its first charge sheet against nine people, including a Hurriyat leader, in a case related to “selling” of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students.
The money was also used in failed efforts to disrupt peace after the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August, 2019.
The money was also used in failed efforts to disrupt peace after the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status in August, 2019.
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
