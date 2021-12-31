Covid-19 weakening in Uttar Pradesh, but vigilance necessary: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday Covid-19 is weakening in the state and urged people to not worry about the coronavirus pandemic situation.

"There are about 829 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. Of these, 562 cases are in home isolation and are mild. The virus is weakening, but vigilance and caution are necessary due to the intensity of the infection," Adityanath said.

He was addressing reporters in Lucknow after inspecting the Covid facility and oxygen plant at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Adityanath also said Uttar Pradesh has carried out the maximum number of tests across the country and the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state is less than 5 per cent.

“The vaccination drive is also accelerating. So far 20 million vaccines have been administered, the highest in the country,” the chief minister added.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has been placed under a night curfew from 11pm till 5am because of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. “In several states of the country, Covid cases are rising and under these circumstances, it is important to take some steps,” CM Adityanath said last week after chairing a review meeting.

Restrictions have been re-imposed on weddings and other public events with not more than 200 people allowed to participate. The state government also urged to mark New Year celebrations with adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported more than 1.7 million cases of coronavirus disease till now. From January 3, the state government will start administering vaccine doses to children between 15-18 years and healthcare workers and frontline workers will receive the third dose of the vaccine from January 10 onwards.

The state has reported two cases of the Omicron variant till now and both patients have been discharged.