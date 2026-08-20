Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for cooking ‘besan chilla’; internet says ‘get Americans a GI tag they’ll be claiming it anyway’

Gwyneth Paltrow surprised many on Instagram on August 15 when she posted a video of her making besan chilla from scratch. However, soon after the Iron Man actor shared the clip on social media, the internet was quick to troll her, and a few were sceptical, pointing out that Indian food and culture are often embraced in the West without always acknowledging their origins.

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Gwyneth shared the cooking video – a part of her ongoing cooking series called #boyfriendbreakfast – with the caption, “Mint chutney eggs and savoury Indian chilla pancakes with last night's leftover short ribs.”

Gwyneth Paltrow cooks besan chilla The actor's ‘savoury Indian chilla pancakes’ stayed fairly close to the classic batter used in Indian households. She used gram flour (besan) to which she added spices, water, chopped onions and tomato, and grated ginger. She cooked the chilla in a skillet pan with a little bit of oil. However, she gave the breakfast dish a twist by serving it with sunny-side up eggs drizzled with mint chutney and leftover short ribs with tomatoes.