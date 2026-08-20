Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for cooking ‘besan chilla’; internet says ‘get Americans a GI tag they’ll be claiming it anyway’
After Gwyneth Paltrow posted a video making besan chilla pancakes, social media ignited discussions about the cultural appropriation of Indian dishes.
Gwyneth Paltrow surprised many on Instagram on August 15 when she posted a video of her making besan chilla from scratch. However, soon after the Iron Man actor shared the clip on social media, the internet was quick to troll her, and a few were sceptical, pointing out that Indian food and culture are often embraced in the West without always acknowledging their origins.
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Gwyneth shared the cooking video – a part of her ongoing cooking series called #boyfriendbreakfast – with the caption, “Mint chutney eggs and savoury Indian chilla pancakes with last night's leftover short ribs.”
Gwyneth Paltrow cooks besan chilla
The actor's ‘savoury Indian chilla pancakes’ stayed fairly close to the classic batter used in Indian households. She used gram flour (besan) to which she added spices, water, chopped onions and tomato, and grated ginger. She cooked the chilla in a skillet pan with a little bit of oil. However, she gave the breakfast dish a twist by serving it with sunny-side up eggs drizzled with mint chutney and leftover short ribs with tomatoes.
Check out the video here:
How did the internet react?
The breakfast caught the internet's attention, and soon people were discussing the actor's breakfast, with the discourse ranging from her cooking to why Americans steal Indian culture and never give any credit.
A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Gwenyth Paltrow making besan cheelas and calling it ‘savoury chilla pancakes’ wasn’t on my bingo card. All of a sudden, chillas are a popular food.” Someone else commented, “Somebody get them a GI tag for Besan Chillas now…they’ll be claiming it soon anyway! I hope they don’t use Uncle Trump to ban Indians from making Chillas after that, like they tried to GI Tag our Basmati in 1997.”
One user wrote, “Americans will copyright it and then market it as their own,” while another simply stated, “White folks stealing Indian ‘knowledge’ and making money off the internet is the evolution of imperialism in the last 5 years.” Someone else noted, “Besan chillas with eggs? What a blasphemy.”
About Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth is an American award-winning actor. She made her film debut with a small part in Shout (1991), after which she appeared in a mixed bag of films, including Flesh and Bone (1993), Moonlight and Valentino (1995), and The Pallbearer (1996). It was her performance as Viola in Shakespeare in Love (1998), for which she was awarded the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She has two children with her former husband, English musician Chris Martin.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More