Indian founder bought 2 houses at 24, says her kids may never afford one: ‘Salaries haven't kept pace’

An Indian entrepreneur claims that the only way to beat inflation is to build something outside of one’s 9-to-5 job. Riya Upreti, founder of Fobet Media, argued that simply doing the minimum in a conventional career will not generate enough wealth to keep up with the rising cost of living. Riya Upreti is the founder of personal branding agency Fobet Media.

In a LinkedIn post, Upreti backed this argument with a personal anecdote. She said that she had managed to buy two houses by the time she was 24-years-old, but her children may not even be able to afford one due to the skyrocketing real estate prices.

“Salaries haven’t kept pace” “I bought 2 houses at 24, but my kids might never buy one,” Riya Upreti wrote on LinkedIn.

She argued that property prices have risen much faster than many people's incomes, so the traditional path of earning a salary and eventually buying a house may no longer work for younger generations.

“In India, home prices have been rising faster than inflation, while salaries haven't kept pace in many sectors,” wrote the woman behind Fobet Media, a personal branding agency. “It made me realise how the economy keeps getting difficult,” she added.

(Also read: ‘Mumbai’s 2BHK is mathematically impossible’: Founder compares housing affordability with New York)