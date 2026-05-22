‘Mumbai’s 2BHK is mathematically impossible’: Founder compares housing affordability with New York

A founder has sparked a discussion on Mumbai’s soaring real estate prices after comparing the cost of a 2BHK flat in the city with income levels in India and New York. Taking to Instagram, Guneet Singh Talwar shared a video in which he argued that home ownership in Mumbai is not just difficult for the middle class, but nearly impossible for most people. A founder argued that buying a 2BHK in Mumbai had become a mathematical impossibility for most Indians. (Instagram/guneetstalwar)

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In the video, Talwar said, “Today I came to know that a 2BHK is between 2 to 3 crore rupees.” He then referred to a commonly cited income statistic and added, “India's top 1% is people who make 3 lakh rupees or more per month.”

Explaining his point further, he said that even someone who earns enough to be counted among India’s top 1 per cent would struggle to buy such a home outright. “If you just enter India's top 1% and you saved 100% of what you earn, no food, no rent, no petrol, no clothes, you will still take 10 to 12 years to afford it outright,” he said.

Comparison with New York Talwar also compared Mumbai’s property prices with those in New York. “Whereas, a 2BHK in non-Manhattan, New York, the non-Colaba Mumbai prices so there, 2BHK is generally 5 crores,” he said.

He argued that the gap becomes clearer when salaries are compared. “In New York, the top 1% salary is 8 crores per year. In Mumbai, the top 1% is 36 lakhs per year,” Talwar said. According to him, this means a top earner in New York may afford a flat much faster than someone in Mumbai’s top income bracket.

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“This is not a middle class struggle bro. This is a top 1% struggle I am talking about,” he said.

‘Mathematical impossibility’ Talwar said the situation is even worse for those earning regular salaries. “Think since that that swiggy delivery boy who is driving for 12 hours that teacher who is teaching children for 35,000 rupees, for them, Mumbai's 2BHK is a mathematical impossibility. It is not difficult. Not, it will be in a day. Impossible,” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Broken Systems.”

Watch the clip here: