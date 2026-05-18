Mumbai landlord regrets renting out ₹80 lakh flat after dispute over unpaid electricity bill: 'Full-time stress job'

Owning a rental property may look like an easy source of passive income, but a Mumbai landlord’s viral post has sparked a discussion online about the stress that often comes with it. Ankit said that the incident made him question whether rental income is truly worth the stress. (Pexels/Representational image)

An X user named Ankit Pandey recently shared his frustration over managing a rented flat in Mira Road, saying that being a landlord now feels like “a full time stress job instead of passive income.”

In his post, Ankit said that he had invested around ₹80 lakh in a flat in Mumbai and rented it out, expecting stable returns. However, things took a stressful turn when the electricity office allegedly called him to warn that the tenant’s power connection could be disconnected because of unpaid bills worth around ₹7,000.

Ankit said that the tenant argued that the electricity meter might be faulty and questioned how the bill could be so high. “I told him, you are using AC, induction, and multiple electric appliances daily, obviously the bill will come high. Then he again started saying, ‘We do not use that much electricity,’” he wrote.

Ankit said that the incident made him question whether rental income is truly worth the stress. “Sometimes I genuinely feel it is better to sell the flat and invest those ₹80 lakhs into SWP or index funds,” he said, adding that such investments could offer returns without “tenant drama,” maintenance issues, or society-related stress.

“People talk a lot about return on investment. Very few people talk about return on mental peace,” he added.