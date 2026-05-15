'Landlord verbally abused and threatened me’: Bengaluru tenant seeks internet's advice over deposit dispute

Bengaluru’s tenant-landlord disputes often find their way to social media, with residents frequently sharing stories about security deposit deductions, strict housing rules and disagreements with property owners. Amid this, a Bengaluru resident has shared his ordeal with an allegedly abusive landlord, claiming he was verbally threatened in front of guests and later asked to vacate the rented house despite having paid rent on time for 9 months. The tenant said that his guests witnessed the argument and heard the alleged threat. (Pexels/Representational image)

In a post shared on Reddit, the tenant said he had moved into the rental property around 9 months ago after paying a ₹40,000 security deposit. The monthly rent was ₹14,000 and the rental agreement reportedly included a clause allowing the landlord to deduct one month’s rent from the deposit when the tenant vacates the property.

The resident claimed that the landlord’s behaviour had been deteriorating for months, with frequent complaints and rude interactions prompting him to start searching for another place. However, the situation escalated recently when the landlord confronted him while guests were visiting his home.

“My landlord came and started shouting and continuously verbally abusing me right in front of everyone. It was humiliating,” the tenant wrote. He also said that the landlord allegedly threatened him, saying, “If you don’t come down, something bad will happen.”

The tenant said that his guests witnessed the argument and heard the alleged threat. He also claimed that the landlord later sent him a text message asking him to vacate the premises.

Seeking advice online, the resident questioned whether the landlord could still deduct ₹14,000 from the security deposit despite allegedly forcing him to move out. “Since THEY texted me to vacate, can they still legally deduct ₹14,000 from my deposit? I feel like I’m not voluntarily leaving — they’re forcing me out,” he wrote.

The tenant added that he had already drafted a legal notice demanding the return of the full ₹40,000 deposit and said he wanted to resolve the matter peacefully without going to court.

He also listed the evidence he claimed to possess, including screenshots of the text message asking him to vacate, witnesses to the alleged verbal abuse and threat, and records of 9 months of on-time rent payments.