'Why is Bangalore rental situation this bad?': Woman says landlord ‘randomly’ hiked rent by ₹4,000 a month

Bengaluru has witnessed a sharp rise in rental prices over the last few years. The city’s soaring rents and frequent tenant-landlord disputes have often sparked debates online, with many residents sharing stories of sudden rent hikes and difficult housing experiences. Now, a Bengaluru woman’s video about her landlord allegedly increasing her rent by ₹4,000 a month has once again sparked a discussion around the city’s rental crisis. Many social media users shared similar experiences of sudden rent hikes and disputes with landlords in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@dishakaaa)

In the clip, shared by Instagram user Dishaka, the woman claimed that her landlord initially told her she would need to vacate the apartment because his brother was moving into town and needed the flat. However, she later realised the reason may have been linked to rising rental rates in the locality.

“My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment,” she said in the clip.

She further explained that the landlord owned the entire building, making the explanation seem suspicious to her. “He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out,” she added.

Dishaka said that after further discussion, the landlord admitted that one-bedroom apartments in the area were now renting for ₹26,000 to ₹28,000 a month. “That made me realise that he wanted me to move out because he wanted more money, and the story was BS,” she said.

“I just wanted to know if it's just me or is this really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy,” she added.

Dishaka posted the video with the caption, “why is the Bangalore rental situation this bad? do you guys have similar stories?”

HT.com has reached out to Dishaka. The article will be updated once a response is received.