NAVI MUMBAI: Ganesh immersion processions in Raigad will see curbs on DJs, high-intensity laser beam lights, snow sprays and chemical sprays on September 19 and September 25, with the district administration citing public health, safety and law-and-order concerns. The restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across the jurisdiction of the Raigad superintendent of police. Raigad says no to DJs, laser beams during Ganesh immersions

The preventive notification was issued by the district collector Kishan Jawale ahead of the two major immersion days - September 19, the sixth day of the festival and September 25, Anant Chaturdashi.

The administration has urged Ganesh mandals and organisers to avoid high-intensity laser beam lights in particular, citing the risk of eye injuries to devotees, police personnel and others deployed for procession duty.

Raigad superintendent of police Anchal Dalal has appealed to mandals to keep sound levels within permissible limits.

“Ganesh mandals are appealed to adhere to the accepted decibel norms. Those violating them will be booked under the applicable laws relating to noise pollution,” Dalal said.

The administration said excessive noise from loudspeakers and sound systems can cause hearing-related problems and may contribute to health emergencies. It also cited reported instances of eye injuries allegedly caused by laser lights during processions.

The notification also restricts snow sprays and chemical sprays during the immersion processions.

Officials said the measures are preventive and intended to ensure that the processions are conducted peacefully and safely, without creating public-health or law-and-order concerns.

While the notification is preventive in nature, it states that anyone found violating the restrictions, including individuals, organisations, Ganesh mandals and operators, may face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.