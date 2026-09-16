HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Media Expo 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: September 17 to 19
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Cinema of Uttam Kumar
Where: Vision — The Centre of Art, S 71, Greater Kailash II
When: September 4 to 25
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: In Harmony with Purpose – Hindustani Classical Vocal Concert Ft. Kanika Pandey (Vocal), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium) and Abhishek Mishra (Tabla)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Oslo – A Tail of Promise (Director: Isha Pungaliya)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Resin Mirror Making
Where: Mom's Fresh Pot, Shop No. 33 & 40, First Floor, Global Heights, Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram
When: September 17
Timing: 5 & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Dr Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero (Director: Samruddhi Porey) Ft. Nana Patekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Dr Mohan Agashe
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 17
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction