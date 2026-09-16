HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 17, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Media Expo 2026 Gram it: Alongside creating Ganpati idols, artisans across the Capital have also been crafting Lord Vishwakarma idols for Vishwakarma Puja that will be observed today. In Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma is revered as the divine architect and craftsman, credited with creating celestial structures and weapons. (Photo: ANI)

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: September 17 to 19

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Cinema of Uttam Kumar

Where: Vision — The Centre of Art, S 71, Greater Kailash II

When: September 4 to 25

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn What: In Harmony with Purpose – Hindustani Classical Vocal Concert Ft. Kanika Pandey (Vocal), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium) and Abhishek Mishra (Tabla)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: Oslo – A Tail of Promise (Director: Isha Pungaliya)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Resin Mirror Making

Where: Mom's Fresh Pot, Shop No. 33 & 40, First Floor, Global Heights, Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram

When: September 17

Timing: 5 & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Dr Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero (Director: Samruddhi Porey) Ft. Nana Patekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Dr Mohan Agashe

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 17

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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