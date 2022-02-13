Breaking: EC relaxes campaign time limit, attendance cap in rallies from today
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 06:23 AM
The Election Commission of India on Saturday eased campaign norms, increasing the time limit as between 6am and 10pm instead of earlier 8am to 8pm. The EC also allowed rallies or padyatras with a limited attendance as permitted by the district authorities.