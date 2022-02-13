Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Breaking: EC relaxes campaign time limit, attendance cap in rallies from today
Breaking: EC relaxes campaign time limit, attendance cap in rallies from today

Updated on Feb 13, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Sun, 13 Feb 2022 06:23 AM

    EC relaxes poll campaign time limit, allows rallies with attendance caps from today

    The Election Commission of India on Saturday eased campaign norms, increasing the time limit as between 6am and 10pm instead of earlier 8am to 8pm. The EC also allowed rallies or padyatras with a limited attendance as permitted by the district authorities.

