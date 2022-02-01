LIVE: India's daily Covid-19 tally dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today
-
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 09:03 AM
India's daily Covid-19 tally drops below 2 lakh; nation logs 167,059 new cases, 1192 deaths
India recorded 167,059 new Covid-19 cases and 1,192 deaths today. The country's positivity rate dropped to 11.6 per cent.
-
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 08:42 AM
Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at finance ministry
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the Budget 2022 today in Parliament. Follow more updates here
-
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 08:13 AM
Social media influencer ‘Hindustani Bhau’ arrested for allegedly instigating students to protest in Dharavi
Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', was arrested by Dharavi police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th and 12th, in view of Covid-19.
'Hindustani Bhau', Fhatak, had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. An FIR was registered against Fhatak and others under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
-
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 07:38 AM
Foggy morning in Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’
Air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 321, in Noida (UP) in 'very poor' category with overall AQI at 354 & in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'poor' category with overall AQI at 232, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).