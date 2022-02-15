Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: US warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine
Live

Breaking: US warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine

Breaking news updates February 15, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 15 Feb 2022 07:10 AM

    From today, Centre to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine

    From Tuesday, the Centre will receive its first supply of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

  • Tue, 15 Feb 2022 06:59 AM

    Biden administration warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine; insists on diplomatic solution

    The Joe Biden-led United States administration has warned Russia of severe consequences if it raids Ukraine and has insisted on a diplomatic solution on the matter. 

  • Tue, 15 Feb 2022 06:13 AM

    Assam schools set to reopen today, restrictions end

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced several relaxations including curfew timings, paving way for schools in the state to reopen from February 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.