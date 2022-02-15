Breaking: US warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 07:10 AM
From today, Centre to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine
From Tuesday, the Centre will receive its first supply of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 06:59 AM
Biden administration warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine; insists on diplomatic solution
The Joe Biden-led United States administration has warned Russia of severe consequences if it raids Ukraine and has insisted on a diplomatic solution on the matter.
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 06:13 AM
Assam schools set to reopen today, restrictions end
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced several relaxations including curfew timings, paving way for schools in the state to reopen from February 15.