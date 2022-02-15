Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident

Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused in 2021 Red Fort violence incident, died in a road accident near Haryana's Sonepat, news agency IANS reported.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 last year on charges of inciting protesters during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers against the Centre's farm laws.



The actor-activist was granted bail on April 17 after being interrogated by the Delhi Police and remaining in custody for 70 days. However, he was arrested on the same day on the basis of an FIR filed by the Archeological Survey of India in connection with the Red Fort violence. Nine days later, Sidhu was granted bail in second case.

Visuals of the car from the accident site. Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after he rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, as per Haryana Police pic.twitter.com/WL2MzT1hYd — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022



Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi condoled the death of Deep Sidhu in the road accident.

The rally had turned violent with farm protesters breaking barricade and clashing with cops at several locations.

Hundreds of farmers also stormed Red Fort, damaged property and clashed with the policemen there. The protesters breached the Red Fort and hoisted their religious flag on it.



