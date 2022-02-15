Home / India News / Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 last year on charges of inciting protesters during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers against the Centre's farm laws
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused in 2021 Red Fort violence incident, died in a road accident near Haryana's Sonepat, news agency IANS reported.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 last year on charges of inciting protesters during the Republic Day tractor rally organised by farmers against the Centre's farm laws. 

The actor-activist was granted bail on April 17 after being interrogated by the Delhi Police and remaining in custody for 70 days. However, he was arrested on the same day on the basis of an FIR filed by the Archeological Survey of India in connection with the Red Fort violence. Nine days later, Sidhu was granted bail in second case.


Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi condoled the death of Deep Sidhu in the road accident.

 

The rally had turned violent with farm protesters breaking barricade and clashing with cops at several locations.

Hundreds of farmers also stormed Red Fort, damaged property and clashed with the policemen there. The protesters breached the Red Fort and hoisted their religious flag on it.

 

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
